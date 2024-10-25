Hudock Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Hudock Inc. trimmed its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,077 shares during the quarter. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Patton Fund Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. SWP Financial LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHY stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,039,052. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.80 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

