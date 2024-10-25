Hudock Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Hudock Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $225,675,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,330,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,060,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,837 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,292,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $595,656,000 after purchasing an additional 662,293 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,943,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,212,164,000 after buying an additional 610,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,452,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,353,000 after buying an additional 517,532 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $95.18. The stock had a trading volume of 539,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.01. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $89.33 and a 1 year high of $99.18.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2882 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

