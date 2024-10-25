Hudock Inc. Acquires 537 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA)

Hudock Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:BBSA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. owned 4.29% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.
Shares of BBSA remained flat at $48.27 during trading hours on Friday. 365 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.83.
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders 1-5 Year U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBSA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US investment-grade bonds maturing in one to five years. BBSA was launched on Mar 12, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
