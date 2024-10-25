HT Partners LLC Purchases 439 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

HT Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 0.3% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMBS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,157,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856,614 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 102.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,431,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,364 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter worth about $57,419,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,115,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,826,000 after purchasing an additional 659,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter worth about $22,216,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VMBS opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.89. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $42.34 and a 12 month high of $47.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

