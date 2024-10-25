Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 69.65% and a net margin of 11.20%. Hilton Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Shares of HLT traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $235.17. The stock had a trading volume of 1,601,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,953. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.94. Hilton Worldwide has a 1-year low of $147.58 and a 1-year high of $240.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,949 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,933. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.21.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

