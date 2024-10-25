Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Raised to $69.00 at UBS Group

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Vertical Research cut Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hexcel from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hexcel from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.62.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.53. The stock had a trading volume of 544,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,576. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.27. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $57.50 and a 52 week high of $77.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $457.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

