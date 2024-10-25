Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $5.10 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 87,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,096,000. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises about 2.3% of Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $55.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.34. iShares MSCI India ETF has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.