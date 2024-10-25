Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $436,000 in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,324 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 428.9% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,420,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $362,685,000 after buying an additional 1,962,447 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 15.1% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,021,856 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $452,886,000 after acquiring an additional 396,951 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter worth $61,807,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Lennar by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 575,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,889,000 after purchasing an additional 351,698 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Lennar by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,015,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $302,084,000 after purchasing an additional 348,553 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN opened at $175.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $102.90 and a 1 year high of $193.80.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $154.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Lennar from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

