Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $211,000 in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MELI. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC increased its position in MercadoLibre by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 14.3% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on MELI shares. BTIG Research upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,025.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Dbs Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of MercadoLibre from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $2,480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,301.67.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $2,055.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $104.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.99, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,162.73 and a 52 week high of $2,161.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2,044.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1,775.88.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

