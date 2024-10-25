Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,553 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 105,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,258,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total transaction of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at $14,967,479.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $260.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $832.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.54 and its 200-day moving average is $206.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $271.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Tesla from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.18.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

