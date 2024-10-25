Heritage Financial Services LLC Has $471,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 36.9% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 29,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $23.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.99. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

