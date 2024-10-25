Heritage Financial Services LLC Has $2.47 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Heritage Financial Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 961 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $357,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,024,000. Finally, Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $285.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.50. The company has a market cap of $428.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $289.70.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

