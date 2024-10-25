Herc (NYSE:HRI) Issues Earnings Results

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. Herc had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Herc stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $210.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Herc has a one year low of $102.32 and a one year high of $214.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Herc’s payout ratio is 21.97%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.80.

In other news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,016.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

