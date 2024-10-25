Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $342.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.74 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.
Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE HLX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. 264,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,320. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group
In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $3,557,154.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,171,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,488,571.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HLX
About Helix Energy Solutions Group
Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Helix Energy Solutions Group
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.