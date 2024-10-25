Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $342.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.74 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE HLX traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.30. 264,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,820,320. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.99. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -44.02 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

In related news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 298,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total value of $3,557,154.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,171,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,488,571.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HLX shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

