HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Shares Acquired by HWG Holdings LP

HWG Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. HEICO comprises about 1.4% of HWG Holdings LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. HWG Holdings LP’s holdings in HEICO were worth $4,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter worth about $2,796,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Dudley & Shanley Inc. raised its stake in shares of HEICO by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 18,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 193,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,357,000 after buying an additional 77,067 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 7.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 32,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,190,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HEICO

In other news, insider Victor H. Mendelson bought 726 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $262.94 per share, for a total transaction of $190,894.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,234,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,717,753. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Victor H. Mendelson purchased 726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $262.94 per share, for a total transaction of $190,894.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,234,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,717,753. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson acquired 725 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $262.94 per share, for a total transaction of $190,631.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 929,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,529,992.96. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 2,650 shares of company stock worth $691,718 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HEI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on HEICO from $235.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $264.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of HEICO from $243.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on HEICO from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.70.

HEICO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $253.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 79.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.22. HEICO Co. has a one year low of $155.42 and a one year high of $269.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.42.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $992.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HEICO Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

