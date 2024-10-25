HCI Group’s (HCI) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Compass Point

Compass Point reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Compass Point currently has a $120.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $119.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCI Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.25.

HCI Group stock opened at $120.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. HCI Group has a 1 year low of $55.83 and a 1 year high of $124.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.31.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. HCI Group had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The business had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HCI Group will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of HCI Group by 6.3% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 767,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,745,000 after purchasing an additional 45,668 shares during the period. Khrom Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCI Group by 225.3% during the 2nd quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 587,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,123,000 after purchasing an additional 406,698 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,034,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in HCI Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after buying an additional 17,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 130.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 110,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,164,000 after buying an additional 62,438 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

