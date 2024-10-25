HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB

E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,436,623.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 2,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.51, for a total transaction of $1,085,804.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,436,623.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher F. Wyatt sold 4,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total value of $1,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,569,729.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,345 shares of company stock worth $5,747,945 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $398.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. The company has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.55 and a 12-month high of $417.14.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.53. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 553.13%. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HCA shares. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $475.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $345.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.15.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

