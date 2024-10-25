HashAI Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $126,996.11 (HASHAI)

HashAI (HASHAI) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 25th. Over the last week, HashAI has traded down 18% against the US dollar. One HashAI token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HashAI has a market capitalization of $39.36 million and $126,996.11 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.38 or 0.00240815 BTC.

HashAI’s genesis date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @officialhashai. HashAI’s official website is hashai.co.uk.

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00046488 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $160,819.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.co.uk.”

