Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target Raised to $92.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.40.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hasbro

Hasbro Trading Down 6.0 %

Hasbro stock opened at $66.10 on Friday. Hasbro has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.42. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Hasbro will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hasbro

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 77.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 21,204 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 351.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,007 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Hasbro by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Hasbro by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 151,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,961 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 43.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hasbro

(Get Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.