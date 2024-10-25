Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, StockNewsAPI reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.90 to $8.20 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $11.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.79. Harmony Gold Mining has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $12.29.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.042 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is 5.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veracity Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,622 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 59,686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

