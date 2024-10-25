Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Sells 162 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rowlandmiller & PARTNERS.ADV now owns 41,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 5,136.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,079,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.05.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $138.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $118.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $130.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.12 and a 12 month high of $163.82.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 35.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 106.36%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

