Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Has $10.36 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,013 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Adobe makes up approximately 1.2% of Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $10,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Adobe by 226.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $482.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $532.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.83. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,569,166. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,500 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total transaction of $3,350,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,738.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total value of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,030 shares of company stock worth $17,176,005 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Piper Sandler Companies restated an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

