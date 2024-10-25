Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co Buys New Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,425 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in eBay by 25.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,688 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 17,143 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 57,642 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 17,140 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 79,151 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,178,000 after acquiring an additional 60,544 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 61,115 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 28,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 435.2% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 36,431 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 29,624 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EBAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on eBay from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,494,918.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,391 shares of company stock valued at $2,678,424 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Down 0.1 %

EBAY stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.28. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $67.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.51%.

eBay Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

