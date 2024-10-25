Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.27, reports. The company had revenue of $395.80 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 49.57%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

ASR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $267.20. The stock had a trading volume of 38,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,853. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $203.77 and a 52-week high of $357.90. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $302.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the first quarter worth approximately $1,945,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 46,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,679,000 after buying an additional 8,462 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the second quarter valued at about $14,927,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 48.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. 10.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

