Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Issues Earnings Results

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 244.15%. The company had revenue of $78.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Goosehead Insurance updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $108.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.35. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $50.47 and a 12 month high of $108.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

In other news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total transaction of $953,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $953,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,750. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $739,076.41. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 39,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,000.83. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,798 shares of company stock worth $6,310,613. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.40.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

