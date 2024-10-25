Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of GBIL opened at $100.12 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.66 and a 52-week high of $100.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.97.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

