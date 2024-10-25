GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Given “Sector Perform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCOFree Report) in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GOCO stock opened at $11.23 on Monday. GoHealth has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $16.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $255.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.71.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCOGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.47) by $1.72. The firm had revenue of $105.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.99 million. GoHealth had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. Equities analysts predict that GoHealth will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOCO. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in GoHealth by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of GoHealth by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 206,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 5,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GoHealth by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GoHealth by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the period. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoHealth

(Get Free Report)

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare-focused digital health company in the United States. The company operates a technology platform that leverages machine-learning algorithms of insurance behavioral data to optimize the process for helping individuals find the health insurance plan for their specific needs.

