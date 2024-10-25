Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC) vs. Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) Critical Comparison

Glucose Health (OTCMKTS:GLUC – Get Free Report) and Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Glucose Health and Smart for Life, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Glucose Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Smart for Life 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Glucose Health -75.00% N/A N/A Smart for Life N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Glucose Health and Smart for Life’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Glucose Health has a beta of 3.49, meaning that its stock price is 249% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Smart for Life has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.4% of Smart for Life shares are held by institutional investors. 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Glucose Health and Smart for Life”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Glucose Health $540,000.00 5.85 -$420,000.00 ($0.03) -6.17 Smart for Life $8.23 million 0.03 -$22.68 million ($1,115.67) 0.00

Glucose Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Smart for Life. Glucose Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart for Life, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Smart for Life beats Glucose Health on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Glucose Health

Glucose Health, Inc. engages in the formulation, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of soluble fiber infused nutritional beverages. It offers soluble fiber infused powdered iced tea, and flavored drink mixes for pre-diabetic and diabetic persons under the GLUCODOWN brand in North America. The company was formerly known as Bio-Solutions Corp. and changed its name to Glucose Health, Inc. in November 2014. Glucose Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Bentonville, Arkansas.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements under the Smart for Life brand; dietary supplements; and nutritional products, including whey protein isolate powder, tablet supplements for joint health, nitric oxide, post workout blends, Omega-3 supplements, and pre-workout supplements under the Sports Illustrated Nutrition brand for athletes and active lifestyle consumers. The company also provides various nutritional products, including antioxidant rich supplements, plant-based proteins, alkalizing nutrients, and weight management products. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

