Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP) Shares Purchased by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:CLIP – Free Report) by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the quarter. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV owned 0.42% of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth $56,534,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $6,984,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,317,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,619,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,737,000.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CLIP opened at $100.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.31. Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $100.04 and a 52-week high of $100.60.

Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The Global X 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (CLIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive 1-3 month US T-Bill – USD index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a time to maturity of one to three months. CLIP was launched on Jun 20, 2023 and is managed by Global X.

