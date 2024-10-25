Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:KJAN – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $37.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $35.64. The firm has a market cap of $434.13 million, a P/E ratio of 23.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – January (KJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

