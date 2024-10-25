Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 495 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,815,000 after acquiring an additional 28,459 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 447,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 19,923.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 234,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,523,000 after acquiring an additional 232,902 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 224,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,794,000 after acquiring an additional 200,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 197,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,309 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC stock opened at $215.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.99. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $175.87 and a one year high of $222.25.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

