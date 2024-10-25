Global Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,270 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 424.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 58.8% in the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 75.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $60.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.59. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.