Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC decreased its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. McKesson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCK. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 742.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.03, for a total transaction of $2,349,490.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,684.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W downgraded McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on McKesson from $660.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners reduced their price objective on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.86.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE:MCK opened at $504.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $431.35 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $518.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $551.37.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $7.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.67. McKesson had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 242.57%. The company had revenue of $79.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.27 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 32.07 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 12.69%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

