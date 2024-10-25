Global Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $516,000. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.03.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $81.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $82.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.95. The stock has a market cap of $85.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

