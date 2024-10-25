Global Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 600 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,984 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Oracle by 15.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 24,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 25.0% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 63.8% in the third quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 55.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in Oracle by 7.5% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 126,123 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $21,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ORCL. StockNews.com raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

Oracle Stock Up 0.7 %

ORCL opened at $174.38 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $178.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.61. The company has a market cap of $483.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

