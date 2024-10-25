Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.36 and last traded at $88.13, with a volume of 506874 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $88.16.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.85.

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $110.61 billion, a PE ratio of 246.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 855.56%.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,506,146.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 5,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total transaction of $406,150.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,506,146.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 61,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 60.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.4% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

