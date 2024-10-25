Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Stock Price Up 6.3% – Here’s Why

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) rose 6.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $3.03. Approximately 3,832,763 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 5,733,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Gevo from $0.85 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Gevo in a research report on Friday, October 18th.

Gevo Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $701.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 10.22 and a quick ratio of 10.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.92.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 million. Gevo had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 407.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 108,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $64,289.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,049,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,311.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick R. Gruber sold 108,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.59, for a total transaction of $64,289.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,049,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,311.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $48,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 947,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,900,518.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 775,600 shares of company stock valued at $535,391. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc operates as a carbon abatement company. It operates through three segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, and Renewable Natural Gas. The company focuses on transforming renewable energy into energy-dense liquid hydrocarbons that can be used as renewable fuels. It offers renewable gasoline and diesel, isobutanol, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable natural gas, isobutylene, ethanol, and animal feed and protein.

