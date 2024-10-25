Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Geospace Technologies Stock Performance
GEOS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,338. The company has a market capitalization of $145.37 million, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.63. Geospace Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $17.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.29.
Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.86 million during the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 7.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Geospace Technologies
Geospace Technologies Company Profile
Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.
