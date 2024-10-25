GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Increased to $325.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on GEV. Barclays upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $256.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

Shares of GEV stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, reaching $296.77. 632,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,583,822. GE Vernova has a one year low of $115.00 and a one year high of $298.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,892,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

