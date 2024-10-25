GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Increased to $323.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $300.00 to $323.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GEV. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of GE Vernova from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on GE Vernova from $293.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.40.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

GE Vernova Stock Performance

NYSE:GEV traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $296.77. The stock had a trading volume of 632,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,583,822. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.97. GE Vernova has a 12-month low of $115.00 and a 12-month high of $298.81.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. On average, analysts expect that GE Vernova will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GE Vernova

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth $28,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.