GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Shares Sold by Court Place Advisors LLC

Court Place Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $2,892,000. Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $149,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

Several research firms have commented on GEV. Raymond James lowered GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $220.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $245.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.40.

NYSE GEV traded down $1.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $295.20. The stock had a trading volume of 459,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,582,645. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $187.97. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $298.81.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

