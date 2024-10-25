Garrison Point Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DigitalBridge Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 35.5% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 36,063 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $24,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth $9,682,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 82,931 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $55,968,000 after buying an additional 30,511 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 14.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 10,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,721 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX opened at $754.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $395.62 and a fifty-two week high of $773.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $703.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $657.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total value of $16,163,976.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 57 shares in the company, valued at $35,991.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $3,139,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,817,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.43, for a total transaction of $16,163,976.57. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,991.51. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,711 shares of company stock worth $153,905,830. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $735.00 to $810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Argus increased their price target on Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.70.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

