Garrison Point Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $266.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $259.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $270.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.