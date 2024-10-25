GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 917.2% from the September 30th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNT. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 508,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 219,657 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 434.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 136,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 110,957 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,305 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 22,332 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 10,095 shares during the last quarter.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.90. The stock had a trading volume of 21,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,319. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $4.59 and a 52-week high of $6.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.60.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Increases Dividend

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 8.16%. This is an increase from GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.03.

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

