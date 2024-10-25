FY2025 EPS Estimates for Bsr Reit Lowered by Raymond James

Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bsr Reit in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Raymond James also issued estimates for Bsr Reit’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.
Bsr Reit (TSE:HOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C($1.32). The business had revenue of C$57.78 million during the quarter.
Read Our Latest Research Report on HOM
Bsr Reit Price Performance
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bsr Reit
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- The Downtrend in UPS Stock Isn’t Over Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Bsr Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bsr Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.