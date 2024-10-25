FY2024 EPS Estimates for Centerra Gold Lowered by Analyst

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Centerra Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Centerra Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Centerra Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get Centerra Gold alerts:

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $282.31 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Centerra Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CGAU

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

NYSE CGAU opened at $7.50 on Friday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $4.47 and a one year high of $7.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGAU. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Centerra Gold during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Centerra Gold by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Centerra Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $154,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centerra Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Centerra Gold’s payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

About Centerra Gold

(Get Free Report)

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects are the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt gold mine located in Turkey.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centerra Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centerra Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.