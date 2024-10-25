FY2024 EPS Estimates for Amphenol Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Amphenol in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Graham now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.84 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.76. The consensus estimate for Amphenol’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Amphenol’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.31 EPS.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share.

APH has been the subject of several other research reports. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH opened at $69.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $71.20.

Institutional Trading of Amphenol

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.5% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 20,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,094,000. KP Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. KP Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 142,336 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 7,170 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 1,454.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 29,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider William J. Doherty sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $19,749,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $6,563,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,382. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 570,000 shares of company stock worth $37,209,000. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

