Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Up 1,511.1% in October

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 1,511.1% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Trading Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHAT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 58,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,863. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.62.

About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. designs, produces, promotes, and sells animated toys with mobile games features, intellectual property, and peripheral derivatives features worldwide. It offers AR Racer, a car-racing mobile game; AR Crazy Bug, a combat game played using a ladybug-shaped electronic toy; AR 3D Magic Box, which uses AR recognition technology to allow children to draw shapes or objects onto a physical card while the mobile game captures the drawings and animates them onto a set background; AR Dinosaur, an educational toy; and AR Shake Bouncing Bubble, which helps children to improve concentration and reaction, as well as Talking Tom and Friends' Bouncing Bubble.

