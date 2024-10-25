Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT) Short Interest Up 1,511.1% in October

Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:BHAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, an increase of 1,511.1% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 239,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Trading Up 8.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BHAT traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. 58,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,863. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.38 and a 200 day moving average of $0.81. Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.62.
About Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology
