Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Wealth Management

Massachusetts Wealth Management lessened its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,242 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 47,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 64,053 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,083 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.3% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,243 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.0% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,777 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $46.99. 1,757,496 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,035,217. The stock has a market cap of $67.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

