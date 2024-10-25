Freedom Day Solutions LLC Takes Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 76.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 389.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $148.20 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.60 and a 52 week high of $154.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.80.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 4.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on IBKR. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Interactive Brokers Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

